Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materion by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRN stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. Materion has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

