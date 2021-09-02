MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $70.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.43% from the company’s current price.

MXL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $54.12.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $740,141.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,996 shares of company stock valued at $10,863,473. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

