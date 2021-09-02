MEDNAX, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MEDNAX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of MD stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $81,000.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

