Medtronic plc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

MDT opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.