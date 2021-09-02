Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 68.7% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.48. 97,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74. The company has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

