Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPPF remained flat at $$13.00 on Thursday. Megaport has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Get Megaport alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Megaport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.