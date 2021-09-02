Meir Adest Sells 2,662 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18.

On Thursday, July 1st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00.

SEDG traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $291.54. 15,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,327. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

