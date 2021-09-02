Meme Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $571.89 or 0.01177470 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $16.01 million and $1.66 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.00483247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

