Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 80,726 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after buying an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 215,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

