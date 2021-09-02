Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 292,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:MTCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.17. 336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

