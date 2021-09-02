Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.88.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.02. Methanex has a one year low of C$28.53 and a one year high of C$62.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 over the last 90 days.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.