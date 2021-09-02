MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,515 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of MetLife worth $183,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

