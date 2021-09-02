MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0158 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

CMU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,819. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

