Michael Beys Acquires 200,000 Shares of Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) Stock

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) insider Michael Beys acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

Shares of Secure Property Development & Investment stock opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday. Secure Property Development & Investment Plc has a one year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 7.22 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Get Secure Property Development & Investment alerts:

Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Property Development & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.