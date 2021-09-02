Michael Beys Acquires 200,000 Shares of Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) Stock

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) insider Michael Beys acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).
Shares of Secure Property Development & Investment stock opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday. Secure Property Development & Investment Plc has a one year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 7.22 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile
