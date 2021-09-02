Michael L. Baur Sells 2,814 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SCSC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.27 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
