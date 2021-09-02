Michael L. Baur Sells 2,814 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.27 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,571,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

