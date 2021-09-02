Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Torray LLC

Torray LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.