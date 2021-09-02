Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSVB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.59.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

