Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,457 Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban One by 574.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 33.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth about $348,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $361.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.16.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

