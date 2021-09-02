Millennium Management LLC Has $67,000 Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Venator Materials by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 233,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Venator Materials stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Venator Materials PLC has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

