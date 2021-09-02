Millennium Management LLC Invests $50,000 in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 97,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 256,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.91. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

