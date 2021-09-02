Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $62,698.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,598.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $145,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,917 shares of company stock worth $138,047 and have sold 162,711 shares worth $307,081. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $76.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HGBL shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

