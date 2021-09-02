Millennium Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XELB opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 44.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

