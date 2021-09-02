Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $71.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,364 shares of company stock worth $10,624,432 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

