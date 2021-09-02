Miramar Capital LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock traded up $6.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.54. 527,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,082. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.