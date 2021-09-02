Miramar Capital LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.71. 12,248,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

