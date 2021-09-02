Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,172 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $24,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $676.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $669.91 and its 200-day moving average is $579.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

