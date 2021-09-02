Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,794 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 666,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $197.14 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.50 and a 200 day moving average of $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

