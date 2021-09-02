Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 213,923 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,292.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,923 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,810,399. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of TTD opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

