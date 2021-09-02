Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.