Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,263,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,354,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 529,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after buying an additional 77,935 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.