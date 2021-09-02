MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Shares Up 7.8%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.88 and last traded at 0.85. 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 68,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.48.

MMEX Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products, and electric power. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America.

