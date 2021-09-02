Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $389.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,355,220. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

