Monetha Price Tops $0.0364 on Major Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Monetha has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00121530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.16 or 0.00813461 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00047567 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

