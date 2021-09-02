Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 935,300 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

MPWR stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $498.02. The company had a trading volume of 297,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,918. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $504.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.