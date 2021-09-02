MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the July 29th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MonotaRO stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

