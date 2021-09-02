MoonSwap Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $147,626.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.83 or 0.00369246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 137.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,112,368 coins and its circulating supply is 27,091,867 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

