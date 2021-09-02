Morgan Stanley Acquires 76,683 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 402.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nkarta by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.55. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $805,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

