Morgan Stanley Buys 192,547 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 2,970.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,547 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 7.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 160.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Marine Products Co. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.