Morgan Stanley Downgrades alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSRF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded alstria office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded alstria office REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

