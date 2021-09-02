Morgan Stanley Has $3.04 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 81.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 45.3% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 28.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 177.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 179,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 115,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

