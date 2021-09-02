Morgan Stanley Has $3.08 Million Stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 279.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 960,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Drive Shack worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 111.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DS opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

