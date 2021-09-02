Morgan Stanley Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KNSA opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $877.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

