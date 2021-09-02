Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Niu Technologies worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

NIU opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

