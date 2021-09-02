Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Standex International worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Standex International by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE SXI opened at $99.24 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $108.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

