MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $13.72

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $14.57. MorphoSys shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 400 shares.

MOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 770,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

