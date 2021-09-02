Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,500 ($19.60), with a volume of 2975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($18.94).

Specifically, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,595 ($2,083.88). Also, insider Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total value of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75). Insiders have purchased a total of 301 shares of company stock worth $409,615 over the last three months.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £765.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,313.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,207.42.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

