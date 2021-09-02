Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 159,787.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

