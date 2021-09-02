MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells $128,400.00 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MSA opened at $160.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.96.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.