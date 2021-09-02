M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.82. 4,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,539. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

