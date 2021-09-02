MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $428,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

